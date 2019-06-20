BBB warns consumers of wedding services scam

Couples who thought they were getting a steal on wedding services from a company near Appleton never received what they paid for in advance

Sixteen complaints about “Say I Do Wedding Services” have been filled with the Better Business Bureau, totaling almost $26,000.

The BBB began receiving complains in early 2018 from consumers in Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. The company has an “F” rating, the BBB’s lowest grade, for not responding to complaints and not correcting the underlying cause of those complaints.

The company has used or is still using the other business names: Magic Focus Photography & Cinematography, S2 Wedding Solutions, and Wedding Solutions. The company opened in February 2018.

Some of the brides-to-be said they paid in full and in advance between $850 to $3,100 for services including photography, videography, DJ services, lighting services and photo booth rental. These customers didn’t receive photographs or videos, failed to get a refund after canceling services and were overall dissatisfied with services.

“I paid in full for videography and a photo booth for my wedding. The vendor never showed up to the event,” said Jennifer, of Fond du Lac, in a press release.

Jennifer said she took the case to small claims court, but has yet to receive a court settlement of $1,118.50.

The agency said in a press release that Scott M. Sockett II, the company’s principal, did respond to a majority of the complaints, but nearly all matters are still unresolved and without refunds.

The websites and Facebook pages for Say I Do Wedding Services and Magic Focus Photo have been down as of late May 2019. The company has not responded to further correspondence from the BBB.

“When it comes to paying money for future services, BBB always recommends following the rule of thirds – pay not more than a third down, a third on your wedding day, and a third when you receive the final product,” said Jim Temmer, CEO/president of the BBB Serving Wisconsin, in a statement.

The BBB reminds consumers to check on companies before doing business. Also, get all promises in writing, never pay in cash or in full up front and confirm with vendors two weeks prior to your big day.

