Authorities: Man died after getting stuck in garbage truck

Authorities say a man died after becoming stuck in a garbage truck in south-central Iowa.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies and medics were sent late Tuesday morning to a rural location east of Oskaloosa to check a report about the man. They discovered that he’d already died.

The news release identified the man as 39-year-old Robert Evans, who lived in Oskaloosa. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

It’s unclear how Evans became stuck and in what part of the truck. Oskaloosa Fire Chief Mark Neff said Wednesday that his staffers helped remove Evans’ body, but he referred other questions to Mahaska County Sheriff Russ Van Renterghem (REHN’-tur-hehm). Van Renterghem didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

