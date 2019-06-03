Authorities: Man died after collision with firetruck

Site staff by Site staff

Authorities say a pickup truck driver died after colliding with a firetruck in eastern Iowa’s Clinton County.

The collision occurred around 9:45 a.m. Sunday at a rural intersection just north of Allens Grove Park. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says the Donahue Volunteer Fire Department firetruck was heading north on a nonemergency test drive when the driver began turning around to head south back to the station. Its right rear dual wheels were then struck by the southbound pickup.

The sheriff’s office says the man driving the pickup died later at a hospital in DeWitt. His passenger was injured. Their names haven’t been released.

The collision is being investigated.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments