‘Ash, Splash and Dash’ connects busy people with faith

Greg White by Greg White

Ash Wednesday is being made easy for busy people in La Crosse.

Onalaska’s United Methodist Church hosted an Ash, Splash and Dash event Wednesday morning.

People could stop by for a minute of personal prayer, the sign of ashes and a splash of coffee.

Ash Wednesday is the beginning of the six-week Lenten season for Christians.

Lenten season ends with Easter, which is April 21st.

The event gives busy people a chance to keep with their traditions of faith.

“We’ve been doing Ash Wednesday morning services, very short pastor prayer services inside the building for a few years, and we’ve had a few people come to those, but you have to get out of your car, come into the building, people are busy in the morning,” said Onalaska United Methodist Church pastor Park Hunter.

Onalaska United Methodist, along with several other area churches, hosted traditional Ash Wednesday Services Wednesday evening.

