Arleen M. (Bakken) Patten

Arleen M. Patten, age 92, of Spring Valley, MN died Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home.

Arleen Marion Bakken was born September 18, 1927 in Wanamingo, MN to George and Amanda (Kyllo) Bakken. After graduating from Pine Island High School, she worked at Mayo Clinic as a lab technician until her marriage to Richard “Dick” Patten. They were married June 2, 1948 at St. Ignatius in Spring Valley and to this union, two children were born; Pam and Richard Jr. Following her marriage to Dick, Arleen became a homemaker. She had a deep love for her children and grandchildren as well as her dogs. Arleen enjoyed traveling with friends and could never pass up a good coupon deal.

Arleen is survived by her children; Pam Rowe of Mankato, MN, and Richard (Kristine) Patten Jr. of Lakeville, MN, and two grandchildren; David Rowe Jr. of Mankato, MN and Gretchen Rowe of Alexandria, VA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dick, and brother Gordon Bakken.

Funeral Mass for Arleen Patten will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Spring Valley, MN with Father Marreddy Pothireddy officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM on Thursday, October 10 at Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley and will continue from 10-11 AM at the church prior to the mass on Friday.

