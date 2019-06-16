Area run/walk raises awareness and support to prevent veteran suicides

Alex Fischer by Alex Fischer

The 5 th YMCA Veterans Mental Health Awareness Walk, called Walk with Warriors, was held at the American Legion Post 336 in Onalaska.

The 2.2 mile run started at 10:00 a.m.

After the run there was food and a ‘mindfulness moment’ to reflect on the meaning of the day.

Mental health professionals were available at the event to offer support to those who need it.

“We want people to come here, get the help they need, [and] talk to fellow veterans. I think the message coming from a veteran to a veteran to get help or where to get help at is probably the most powerful message we can send,” said Carl Klubertanz, the La Crosse Area YMCA director of facilities.

The event funds a program that gives veterans free sessions with YMCA trainers who also served in the military.

Organizers say 22 veterans die every day from suicide.

