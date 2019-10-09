Aquinas win, Onalaska loss gives Blugolds MVC volleyball title

Ken Kosirowski by Ken Kosirowski

Onalaska volleyball lost 3-2 at Tomah Tuesday, and with Aquinas beating Holmen in five sets, the Blugolds have clinched another MVC title.

In other volleyball action, Sparta beat Central in four sets, Hillsboro swept Bangor in Scenic Bluffs play, and West Salem remained undefeated in Coulee Conference play with a sweep of Westby.

