Aptiv announces October RemarkAble Citizen

Aptiv announces October’s RemarkAble Citizen.

For being a model representative of Aptiv, Garrett, 21, has been chosen as October’s RemarkAble Citizen. Garrett is known for his compassion and willingness to help others complete their work. He is in the Best Buddies program and helped run their booth at an Aptiv event. Garrett has completed the CORE (Career Opportunity and Readiness Enhancement) program.

Garrett interned at The Breakfast Club as a busboy and was offered a position at the restaurant following the completion of the internship. His co-workers and supervisors all think he is great and stated many times that he brightens their days. Garrett takes great pride in everything he does.

Aptiv is looking for nominations for November’s RemarkAble Citizen. Nominate any remarkable community member with a disability on Aptiv’s website here.

