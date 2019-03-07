Animal abuse training given to police in La Crosse

Area Police are getting training to help protect abused animals.

The Humane Society of the United States hosted the training Wednesday in La Crosse.

Training was given on how to identify and investigate animal cruelty.

Knowing the signs of animal abuse can lead to finding other crimes.

“Specifically, domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, so when an officer goes into a situation and they’re there for an animal complaint, that they take a second look deeper and look to see what else is going on in the home,” said Michael Gabrielson, Law Enforcement Instructor for the Humane Society of The United States.

This is the first in a series of three years of training that will be offered in Wisconsin.

