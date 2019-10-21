Alvin E Cook

The Lord called Alvin E. Cook home on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Rolling Hills Rehab Center, Sparta at the age of 102. He was born July 24, 1917 to Gottlieb and Luella (Grassman) Cook in the Town of Clifton. He lived 98 years of his life on the family farm in the township of Clifton. From there he lived nearly 4 years at Sun Haven LLC, Ridgeville.

Alvin was baptized August 12, 1917 at St. Peter Indian Creek Lutheran Church and confirmed August 21, 1932 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church on Dorset Ridge. He received his elementary education at the Graf School. He was united in marriage to Ruth Westphal on June 8, 1940 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church. Alvin and Ruth farmed in the township of Clifton until 1973. He then worked briefly for Tillman’s of Wilton, followed by 30+ years selling cheese for NFO in Tomah. During this time he also served 30 years as chairman of the township of Clifton and served on the church council and the Graf School Board. He was a faithful member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Kendall. He was an avid dancer, he enjoyed tinkering with wood creations, Oliver tractors, watching birds, crops and flowers.

He is survived by his children, Ken (Mary), Carolynn (Jim) Gerke, Dianne (Bruce) Wilson, a daughter-in-law Norma Cook, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, a brother-in-law Carl (Carol) Westphal, three sisters-in-law, Alvera Eckelberg, Elaine Cook, and Lois Cook, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

In addition to his wife Ruth, he was preceded in death by a son Dale, his parents, 9 siblings: an infant sister, Marvin and Evelyn Cook, Martha and Edwin Witt, Margaret and Arthur Harmel, Alma and Myron Von Haden and Stanley Crawford, Charles and Mildred Cook, Floyd Cook, Rudolph Cook, Leila and Charles Dickenson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church 297 S Railroad St. Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday from 12:30 until time of services at the church.

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight. Prov 3:5,6 (This was Alvin’s confirmation verse)

There will be no individual acknowledgements from Alvin’s Family. They wish to thank EVERYONE for their gifts of memorials, flowers, thoughts, visits, and prayers for them at this difficult time.

