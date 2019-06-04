Altra Federal Credit Union hosts Financial Education camp for students

Altra Credit Federal Union will host a free Cash Camp for students ages 8-10, June 19 and 20 at their Operations Center, located at 1700 Oak Forest Drive in Onalaska.

This two day financial education camp will help educate children on key financial concepts by offering hands-on learning experiences with activities, discussions, and other learning opportunities. Topics that will be covered include budgeting, money basics, and the importance of saving, spending, and sharing. Cash camp will run 9:30 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. Both days must be attended for completion.

“Cash Camp is a great way for kids to learn and begin to understand money basics while having fun and making new friends,” said Danielle Anderson, Youth Program Supervisor for Altra Federal Credit Union.

Cash Camp is free to attend and is facilitated by Altra employees. Altra membership is not required to attend, but registration is necessary to save your seat. The session is limited to 30 students. You can register online at https://www.altra.org.

