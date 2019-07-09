Ag leadership seminar scheduled for Red River Valley farmers

An agriculture support center located at North Dakota State University is hosting a seminar and party for farmers in the Red River Valley of North Dakota and Minnesota.

The event sponsored by the Northern Crops Institute is scheduled July 16 at the Maple Lake Pavilion in Mentor, Minnesota. Its list of speakers includes government officials, growers and other agriculture group representatives. It will include booths and demonstrations. There will also be live music and a hog roast.

Doyle Lentz, a North Dakota farmer who is scheduled to speak at the event, says this is the time for producers to unite in order “to help each other prosper.”

The Northern Crops Institute helps promote domestic and international markets for regional crops.

