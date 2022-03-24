Unique collection: 20,000 records for sale in Holmen

by Emily Haugen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — People collect all sorts of things throughout their lives, but no one may have a collection quite like you’ll find in Holmen.

Charlie Muller’s uncle George Johnson was a lover of music, and collected 20,000 records. He passed away in January, and Charlie is the administrator of his estate. This Saturday, every one of those records are for sale.

“In the ’80s when records were kind of fading out, people said ‘George, you want my records?’ so George took the records and made his own collection,” Charlie said. “75% of it is rock and roll from the ’70s — Alice Cooper, Led Zeppelin.”

Muller turned the house in Holmen into a record shop. Records line the walls of the basement and are stacked in boxes on the main floor.

In the basement, Muller motioned to the empty walls.

“A month ago, you couldn’t walk through here … it was stacked with eight-tracks, 45s along that wall and that was all full of 78s,” Muller said.

The sale already has drummed up a lot of interest. Managing George’s record collection has been a gift for Muller.

“It opened up a whole new enlightenment of how George lived,” he said. “He really brought people together.”

Throughout his life, George was a friend to many. Now, George’s records are bringing people together too.

Dee Joiner, who was looking through the sale, was searching for records to give her mom.

“She lost a lot of her record collection when she moved in with me, so I’m trying to replace some of her memories,” Joiner said.

Muller said, “To share the records with all these people that want to get them. They’re all so happy and excited, It’s been great.”

If you’d like to look through the racks, Charlie’s doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at 236 E. Gaarder Road in Holmen.

