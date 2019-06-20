A late, but delicious start to strawberry season

Local farmers open their fields to berry pickers

The 2019 Strawberry Season is now open, and we stopped at Kathan’s Homestead Berries in La Crescent for day 2 of their strawberry season opening.

The Owner of Kathan’s Berries says due to the cold and damp weather in May, the strawberry picking season got a bit of a late start. He says the crop still looks good and as long as the weather stays sunny and relatively dry, they will have more berries than they can sell.

Kathan Homestead Berries is open from 7 am to 8 pm everyday of the week. If you decide to pick your own strawberries, it’s 2 dollars a pound and a container will be provided for you. Pre-picked strawberries are $5.50 per quart. Payment is by cash or check only.

To order pre-picked strawberries, Kathan’s requests that you call 507-895-4633 at least one day in advance.

