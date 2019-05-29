A Few Showers & T-Storms Tonight, Especially South

Cory Malles

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. Minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next week or so. High water levels are also being reported on the Kickapoo & Trempealeau Rivers. Minor flooding is possible on the Kickapoo River around Readstown and Viola.

We continue to watch low pressure to our suthwest and it’s warm front. The low continues to pump moisture northward over the front. This will once again lead to another complex of showers and t-stoms tonight. The bulk of this activity will stay over Iowa, where severe storms and heavy rain are possible. A few of these showers and storms could clip our far southern counties (Crawford, Richland, Allamakee and Winneshiek). The shower and t-storm chances in these areas stand around 50%. The threat for severe weather with any storms looks low at this time. I can’t rule out a few showers getting into the I-90 corridor, so we’ll keep a small chance (20%) of showers in these areas. Low temps tonight will be in the mid 50s.

The chance of showers and a few t-storms continues into Wednesday, but expect some dry time, as well. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with highs near 70F.

Looking Ahead… Thursday is now looking dry with a partly sunny sky. It will be a seasonably warm day, with highs in the middle and upper 70s.

We could see a few isolated showers or t-storms Friday. Look for highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Unfortunately, there looks to be a decent chance for showers and t-storms Saturday and Saturday night with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Sunday looks dry at this point with slightly cooler highs in the lower 70s.

We’ll start the new workweek with yet another chance of showers and t-storms with sunshine returning next Wednesday. The good news is temperatures will hold in the middle to upper 70s.

