A Few Showers South of I-90 Wednesday Night

Slow moving low pressure ovedr western Iowa will slowly meander east tongiht. As a result, we’ll see yet another chance of showers along and south of I-90. They will be most numerous the farther south you go. Areas north of I-90 will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s in the north to the upper 50s in the far south.

Any lingering showers would end early Thursday. After starting the day udner clouds, we should see some sin by afternoon. It will be a warmer day with highs in the upper 70s.

Looking Ahead… We’ll warm thngs up Friday ahead of an approacing cool front. This front could kick off a few isolated showers and t-storms during the afternoon with a slightly better chance Friday night. Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s.

That chance of showers and t-storms will linger into Saturday, but with some luck much of the rain could push south of our area around midday. Sunday still looks dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs this weekend look to be in the low to mid 70s.

Monday will be dry with highs in the lower to middle 70s. The chance of showers and t-storms return Monday night into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Next Wednesday and Thursday look dry at this point with a mix of sun and clouds. High temps should remain well into the 70s.

