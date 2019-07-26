70 cars from Union Pacific train derail in Missouri

Union Pacific officials say no one was injured when 70 train cars derailed in north-central Missouri.

Spokeswoman Kristen South says the train derailed Thursday near Mercer, about 125 miles (201.16 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City near the Iowa border.

South says the train was not carrying hazardous materials.

The train was traveling to Ft. Worth, Texas, from Butler, Wisconsin.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

