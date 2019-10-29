7 Bucks score double figures in first home win of season

Ken Kosirowski by Ken Kosirowski

Khris Middleton scored 21 points and seven Bucks finished with double figures in Monday’s 129-112 home win over the Cavaliers.

The Bucks recorded 29 assists on offense and shot over 50 percent from the floor, as well as 44 percent from three-point range.

The Bucks are now 2-1 on the season.

