$60,000 to fund projects that support women in La Crosse area

27 grants awarded to local organization

The Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse is supporting local projects that benefit women and girls in our area.

27 grants, a total of $60,000 dollars, were awarded to different organizations on Tuesday.

A record number of organizations applied for grants for 2019, and organizers say it’s proof the Women’s Fund Grants are changing the community.

“When you invest in women you can make a really strong shift in the community,” said Executive Driector of the Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse, Kaycee Green. “You know I think we’ve done a lot to really get our name out there and to make sure that programs that are serving women and children in our community know that we’re here to support them.”

The Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse supports projects that impact attitudes and actions that benefit women and girls, promote opportunity, health and self-sufficiency for women and encourage women and girls to develop as philanthropists.

The organization has provided annual grants since 1999, making this year’s ceremony their 20th anniversary.

