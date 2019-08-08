$3.9 million upgrade approved for UW-La Crosse heating plant

A $3.9 million upgrade has been approved for UW-La Crosse.

Members of the state building commission approved a plan for UWL’s heating plant Wednesday afternoon, according to Vice Chancellor Bob Hetzel.

Under that plan, coal will be eliminated as a secondary fuel source for the campus.

The plan also includes 52,000 gallons of on-site fuel oil storage, allowing for 72 hours of back-up operation at the heating plant.

The move away from coal will happen at schools across the UW System.

Construction is expected to start next spring.

