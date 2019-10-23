$250,000 upgrades to dental spaces for Western Technical College

$250,000 of upgrades are in place for a program at Western Technical College.

The upgrades to the Dental Assistant lab are being celebrated this afternoon at the Health Science Center Building in La Crosse.

As part of the upgrades, the space has new seating, lighting and dental equipment that simulates a dentist office.

“To be able to offer the students a real life dental chair, assistant chair and the equipment as far as the hand pieces are concerned is fantastic for their success in the program,” said Lisa Mikkelson of Western Technical College’s Dental Assistant program.

The work on the upgrades was completed over the summer.

