18 dogs perish in Stacy kennel fire

Site staff by Site staff

Authorities say 18 dogs died when fire destroyed a boarding kennel north of the Twin Cities.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire at Waterview Kennels in Stacy on Tuesday. Insanti Fire District Chief Al Jankovich says the kennel building was full engulfed and the roof had collapsed by the time firefighters arrive about 4:30 a.m.

Jankovich says the pole barn building with wood beams and tin sheeting had the kennel on one side and a garage on the other. It did not have a sprinkler system.

The chief says a wood boiling system that heats the building is something investigators are looking at as a possible cause of the fire.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments