1 dead in Fridley house fire, 3 others escape

Officials say one person has died in a house fire in Fridley.

Authorities say the homeowner called for help about 8 p.m. Tuesday when the fire broke out. Three occupants of the house escaped the fire. But, a 24-year-old man who was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom died in the fire.

The cause is under investigation, but officials say early indicators point to a cooking-related source.

